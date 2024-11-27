Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

