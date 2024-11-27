Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,875.42. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,179.60. This represents a 21.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 194,569 shares valued at $3,433,319. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

