Citigroup Inc. Buys 479,116 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 114.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 898,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 186.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 67.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,432 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

