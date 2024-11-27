Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,877 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Everest Group worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 412,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after buying an additional 116,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE EG opened at $387.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.79 and its 200 day moving average is $380.87. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.