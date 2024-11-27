Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,617 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Down 1.4 %

DEO stock opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.72. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

