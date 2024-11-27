ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 277.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 290,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ESE opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

ESE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

