Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tanger by 52.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 358,860 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tanger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

