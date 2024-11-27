Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 876.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 290,254 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.