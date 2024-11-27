Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

