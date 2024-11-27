Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stride were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 20.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Stride by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after buying an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

