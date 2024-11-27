Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,630 shares in the company, valued at $59,633,905.40. This trade represents a 8.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock worth $13,173,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

