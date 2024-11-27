Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,096,000 after acquiring an additional 268,560 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,819,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

