The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Receives $28.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAP

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About GAP

(Get Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.