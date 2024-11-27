Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Head to Head Contrast

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gilead Sciences and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 12 11 3 2.65 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $95.41, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 471.90%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $28.30 billion 4.02 $5.67 billion $0.09 1,015.00 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,080.80 -$20.84 million ($0.39) -3.92

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Cardiol Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 0.45% 29.00% 9.83% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -194.40% -129.07%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

