Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total transaction of C$1,106,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIR opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

