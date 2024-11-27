Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.96.

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Magnite

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,730. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 446.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Magnite has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 278.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.