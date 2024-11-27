Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLAB opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

