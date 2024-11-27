Head to Head Review: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnitek Engineering and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.7% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -22.42% N/A -28.74% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.84% 134.28% 17.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.05 million N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 2.23 $171.30 million $2.15 20.33

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Omnitek Engineering on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

