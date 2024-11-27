Financial Review: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

IperionX has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IperionX and Peninsula Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A Peninsula Energy $11.87 million N/A -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

This table compares IperionX and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IperionX and Peninsula Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 1 3.50 Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

IperionX currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Given IperionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IperionX is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Summary

IperionX beats Peninsula Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

