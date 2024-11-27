Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Down 3.2 %

SNX opened at GBX 305 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,694.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.34. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.12).

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

