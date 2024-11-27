Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

