Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.