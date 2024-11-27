Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 4.0 %

About Minerva Neurosciences

Shares of NERV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.