Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NERV
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 4.0 %
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.