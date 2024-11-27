StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at $345,722.08. The trade was a 11.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.