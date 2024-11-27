Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions accounts for 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

