Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

