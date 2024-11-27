Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,388 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,732,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 714,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 490,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 464,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

