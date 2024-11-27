Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of STRM opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.15). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

