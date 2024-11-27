Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.36% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.