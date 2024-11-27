Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

