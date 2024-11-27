Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of FRT FY2026 Earnings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

