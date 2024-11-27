Q4 EPS Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Reduced by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

