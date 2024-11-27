Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,752.24. The trade was a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,591 shares of company stock worth $7,158,807 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

