Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for UBER

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

UBER opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 328,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 128,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,920,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

