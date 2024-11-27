BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.58%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
