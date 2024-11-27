PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE PAR opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.72 and a beta of 2.14.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

