Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$0.58 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price objective on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Kidoz has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.69.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

