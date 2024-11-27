CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

TSE CIX opened at C$30.98 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$13.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.60.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

