Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given New $84.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 71.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 57,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.