Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN)

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Ventures and Golden Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.33 -$9.23 million ($0.52) -0.51

American International Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American International Ventures and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 466.04%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats American International Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

