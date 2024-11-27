Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.13. 28,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 124,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

