Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €143.10 ($150.63) and last traded at €142.95 ($150.47). Approximately 482,634 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €141.75 ($149.21).
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
