Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. 333,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 642,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.79 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
