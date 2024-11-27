Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 6,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
