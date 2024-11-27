Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Price Up 42.7% – What’s Next?

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) was up 42.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

