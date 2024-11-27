Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.03. 30,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 14,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
