Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.03. 30,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 14,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 245,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

