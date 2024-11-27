Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 88,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 157,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Cronos Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

