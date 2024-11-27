Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Nabtesco Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.
About Nabtesco
Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.
