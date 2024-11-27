SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have commented on SJW. StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in SJW Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 184.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

SJW Group Company Profile

)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

