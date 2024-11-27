Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

