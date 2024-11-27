Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
