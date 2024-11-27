Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Mainz Biomed Stock Up 8.8 %
MYNZ opened at $0.23 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
