Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 8.8 %

MYNZ opened at $0.23 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.